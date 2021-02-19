RelatedPosts No Content Available

The highly acclaimed Unscripted Live, a flagship mid-week event of The Harvestworld Church, kicks off its first edition in 2021, focusing on entrepreneurs with the germane topic:”Managing Your Business for Profit.”

Unscripted Live will hold on February 24, 2021 by 6pm.

Seye Olurotimi, the CEO/Founder of MSME Africa, a notable business coach, will be on hand to do justice to this important discourse.

Unscripted Live is one of The Harvestworld Church platforms tailored to reach the young urban dwellers with the sole aim of sharing experiences from notable achievers in the market place on how they overcame the odds in their professions.

This edition is intended to share with the young participants emerging and aspiring entrepreneurs the basics of how to overcome the challenges in the current business space with the sole aim of achieving profitability amidst the changes occasioned by the global pandemic.

Unscripted Live @THC started on July 5, 2017 with the most sort after Dr. Tonye Cole, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Sahara Group.

Other speakers that have spoken at Unscripted Live are: Ace Sports Analyst and former Super Eagles Media Manager, Toyin Ibitoye; Seun Onigbinde, CEO BudgeIT; Niyi Adesanya, Author, Speaker and CEO 5th Gear; and Tope Alabi the famous gospel artiste.

It has also featured prolific writer, Simon Kolawole, founder of The CableNG, and Femi Adeoti, MD/CEO Africa operations for Inlaks Limited.

This event runs every last Wednesday of the month and is specially designed to dissect everyday Real People, Real Issues and Real Solutions of young people in the urban areas in an interactive manner to boost their daily living, elicit wholesomeness (spiritual, emotional, financial, relational, etc.) and get direction critical to their aspirations in the market place.

The Harvestworld Church is led by Pastors Yinka and Nike Adesanya.

It is located at 282, Anthony-Gbagada Expressway, Charly Boy Bus Stop, beside KFC, Lagos.

The Harvestworld Church is a church for the 21st-century urban dwellers, with the sole purpose of making you a person of influence in our world.