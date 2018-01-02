Unprofessional conducts: Police sack, sanction 60

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday announced that it punished no fewer than 60 of its personnel for various offences between September and December 2017.

The spokesman of the command, SP Chike Oti, told journalists in Lagos that some of the erring policemen were dismissed, while others were reduced in rank.

Oti said those mostly involved in the punishments were of the rank of Inspector downwards.

He said the measure was in keeping with the promise of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edgal Imohimi, to the people on assumption of office.

The spokesperson recalled that the police boss promised that there would be no room for the corrupt and undisciplined policemen to operate under his watch.

He said: “Nine officers were dismissed for offences ranging from discreditable conduct, corrupt practice, disobedience to lawful order and falsehood.

“Twenty-five were reduced in rank for offences ranging from gross insubordination, drunkenness, incivility to members of the public and leaving beat.”

Oti noted that 60 inspectors as well as rank and files were given the punishments of major and minor entries.

He said the punishments handed down to the unruly officers should serve as deterrent to others who may wish to toe the path of ignominy.

The spokesman said that officers who played by the rules had nothing to fear, instead they would be encouraged.