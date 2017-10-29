Unpaid salary: Sack ABSEDA management, Labour tells Ikpeazu

The Chairman of the Abia State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Uchenna Obigwe, has called on the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to sack the management of the Abia State Estate Development Agency for failing to pay 14 months salary of its workers.

Addressing newsmen at Umuahia, the Labour leader said the management under the care of the General Manager, Ugonma Jimonu, had not done well.

Obigwe said the workers’ actions were overdue.

Obigwe regretted that the firm, which should be self sustaining, was mismanaged instead of caring for the workers welfare.

He however appealed to the workers to go back to work and unlock their offices, which has been shut since the beginning of last week, while the Union negotiates with the state government.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Staff Welfare of ABSEDA, Precious Akamadu, accused Jimonu and her management of embezzling more than N12 million accruing from open space, N35 million welfare fund, N19 million pension fund and other financial mismanagement.

Akamadu alleged that N12 million was found in the bank account of one of the daughters of Jimonu, while appealing to the state government to investigate the General Manager for proper accountability.

The staff welfare leader, who accused Jimonu of having a track record of failed companies, said Abia Marketing Company folded within six months under her care.