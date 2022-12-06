Unpaid Salaries: CONUA set to drag FG to court

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) is set to sue the Federal Government FG over the withheld salaries of its members.

CONUA made this known, in a statement it issued Tuesday, expressing disappointment with the FG for withholding the salaries of its members, stressing that the government was fully aware that its members neither called for nor participated in the said strike.

The statement which was signed by Union’s President Dr Niyi Sunmonu, National secretary Dr Henri Oripeloye and National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ernest Nwoke, pointed out that its members had expected the Federal Government to correct itself by releasing the withheld salaries along with November salary but it failed to do after series of letters and actions reminding the minister of Labour and Accountant General that its members did not participate in the strike.

The CONUA insisted that the government’s action violates labour law, contending that as a union that prides itself of doing things differently, dragging the government to court was its next action.

The statement reads in part: “The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has expressed disappointment with the Federal Government, especially the Ministry of Labour and Employment, over the non-payment of its members’ withheld salaries even when the government knew that the union did not call for strike action and its members were not involved in the strike action that lasted for eight months and which shut down the university system nationwide”.

Recall that the FG has since held on to the salaries of university lecturers for embarking on strike which started from February 14 and lasted till October 14, 2022. FG paid half for the month of October while it paid full salaries for the month of November.

The arrears of February to October have remained the bone of contention between the ASUU and FG.





