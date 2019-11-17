UN Office on Drugs and Crime in collaboration with the European Union and the Nigeria Police Force unveiled a new Nigeria Handbook on Counter-Terrorism Investigations.

Sylvester Atere, Communications Officer, UNODC Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Atere, the handbook is developed exclusively for Nigerian investigators working in the counter terrorism arena.

He said that terrorist incident poses unique and significant challenges to the law enforcement agents and security professionals saddled with the responsible of finding the perpetuators of the crime and preventing another attack.

The UNODC added that the new Handbook was designed to help Nigerian investigators develop the skills and approaches necessary to ensure that evidence left behind at crime scenes was recovered and analysed.

The office also stated that the handbook would ensure that investigative leads are effectively identified and pursued, and that potential intelligence opportunities are leveraged and exploited.

The Inspection-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu was quoted as saying that “the multi-faceted challenges posed by 21st century terrorist organisations require the adoption of innovative approaches both on the frontline and in cyberspace.

He said: “As terrorism evolves, so must we, this Handbook is a demonstration of continuous and sustained UNODC support towards strengthening the Nigeria Police Force.”

He welcomed the launch of the Handbook and thanked UNODC for its contribution to Nigeria’s struggle against terrorism.

The statement also quoted Oliver Stolpe, UNODC Country Representative to Nigeria, as saying that ” by combining sound foundational principles with the latest advances in forensic science and investigative best practice, we hope that this Handbook will become an indispensable aid for police trainers working across the country.

He said: “It will help a new generation of Nigerian counter terrorism investigators to hold offenders to account and deliver justice to their victims.”

Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, emphasised the important role that law enforcement could play in combatting terrorism.

“The EU is supporting the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in Nigeria in a comprehensive and multifaceted way.

“A key focus is on backing Nigerian-led initiatives that strengthen criminal justice responses to terrorism.

“The Nigerian Handbook on Counter-Terrorism Investigations, developed with top international expertise from UNODC, will no doubt help conducting more coherent and valid investigations,” he said.

The Handbook on Counter-Terrorism Investigations was fully funded by the European Union as part of the longstanding EU-Nigeria-UNODC-CTED Partnership Project.

This is to support Nigeria to strengthen criminal justice measures for preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism.

