UNN reacts to report of getting substantive Vice-Chancellor

The Management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), says the institution has not appointed a substantive vice chancellor as insinuated in the social media.

The refutation was contained in a press release issued in Nsukka on Friday, signed by Inya Agha Egwu, the Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the school.

According to the statement, our attention has been drawn to a misleading report currently circulating on social media that claimed that a particular individual has been appointed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Egwu said: “We wish to state categorically that no such appointment has been made as the selection process for a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the university is still ongoing, and no candidate has been announced or confirmed.”

The statement urged the general public to disregard these unfounded reports as they were the product of “mischief-makers and purveyors of falsehood who seek to mislead and incite unsuspecting members of the public with baseless speculations.

“The University remains committed to a transparent and merit-based selection process of its substantive VC.

“The Selection Committee, chaired by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Kayode Ojo, is diligently carrying out its mandate and will announce the most qualified candidate upon conclusion of the process.

“We urge all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the process to run its full course without undue distraction.”

