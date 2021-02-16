A UNN lecturer, Dr. Chigozie Odum, has been suspended and arrested for allegedly impregnating four students of the university in Enugu State.

The sanction was made known in a letter addressed to the lecturer from the Office of the registrar of the university, dated 15th of February 2021. The letter made no mention of the alleged impregnation of the students. However, the letter mentioned that Odum had been suspended based on an accusation of sexual harassment by a female student.

The letter reads, “following the accusation of sexual harassment made against you by a female student in the Department of Archeology and Tourism, the Vice-Chancellor has directed you to be suspended from duty immediately”.

The lecturer was further instructed to stay away from his post of duty until the case was fully determined.