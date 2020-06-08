Faustino Anjorin has put pen to paper for a new five-year contract with Premier league giants, Chelsea.

The 18-year-old, who leads the Development Squad in goal-scoring and made his senior debut earlier this season, is now set to stay until 2025.

Anjorin’s the latest in a long line of homegrown talent to agree long-term extensions this season.

He said: “It’s a brilliant feeling. I’ve been at the club since I was six years old so to get to this stage and then be offered another five-year contract on top of that is amazing. I had no hesitation but to take it straight away because to play for the club I always dreamed of playing for is really special for me.

“I’ve been at Chelsea for so long so it feels really special to get this new long contract, especially because it gives me a few years to keep developing and try to push to get into the first team.

“I know I still have a lot of hard work to do to get there but hopefully I can do it and inspire the next group of young players coming through that it can be done.”

Anjorin has scored 11 goals and collected six assists across 25 games in eight different competitions this season, including 19 minutes in his Premier League debut, which occurred just before the pandemic, in the 4-0 win over Everton.

It was his second senior appearance after featuring in Chelsea’s 7-1 win over Grimsby Town in the League Cup earlier in the season.

Anjorin has been training with the first-team as Lampard and Co gear up for the restart, and given the congested fixture list, he just might feature a few more times.