Unknown Nigerian pens new long-term Napoli contract

Ganiyu Mubarak

Michael Folorunsho has signed a new deal with Napoli, with the attacking midfielder penning a contract to 2029.

Folorunsho had a first season in Serie A last term, scoring five goals and providing one assist from 34 appearances.

He also featured for Italy in this summer’s Euros.

