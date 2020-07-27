Diallang Jaiyesimi has signed a three-year deal with Swindon Town, following his departure from Norwich City – subject to EFL and FA approval.

Jaiyesimi arrived at the County Ground on-loan last season and shone as part of Richie Wellens’ title-winning side, scoring five goals and assisting once in 21 appearances.

After being scouted by Norwich while with the Aspire Academy, run by non-league side Dulwich Hamlet, Jaiyesimi progressed quickly as he rose through the latter stages of academy football.

In January 2016, he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Carrow Road and appeared in the EFL Trophy for the Canaries at the age of 18.

He made his full professional debut at the start of the 2017/18 season after moving on-loan to Grimsby Town.

During his breakthrough season with the Mariners, he made thirty appearances gaining valuable EFL experience in League Two.

In 2018/19, Jaiyesimi swapped Lincolnshire for Somerset – and Yeovil – where he kicked off the campaign in red-hot form, starting the Glovers’ first nine games after which Darren Way’s side were fifth in the division.

Last season, after arriving on-loan at the County Ground, the 22-year-old made his debut on the opening day of the 2019/20 campaign coming off the bench in a 2-0 win over Scunthorpe; however, a freak training injury ruled him out until October.

His return to fitness coincided with Town’s best form as Richie Wellens’ side went nine games without losing a game.

The attacking midfielder’s first goal for the club came at the County Ground in November and was the decisive moment as Swindon beat Walsall 2-1.

Upon signing permanently for the club, Diallang said: “I’m buzzing to finally get it done. I feel this is the best option for me in the next steps of my career.

“Last season was my best in terms of what I achieved and how I was playing – it was a good experience for me and winning the league made that even better.

“There were a few teams that were interested but I trust the Gaffer. He told me his plans and I’ve been there with him already and I know what he’s like, so I think he’s the best Gaffer to work under for me and my development.”