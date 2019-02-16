Unknown gunmen kill Gov. Okowa’s aide in Delta

Lawrence Ijeh, Special Assistant to Delta Governor on Youth Development, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ekpan community, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Ijeh, fondly called Ngozi, was said to have been killed on Friday night, inside his Toyota Camry Car with registration number: EFR 965 SN in Ekpan.

The deceased was found in pool of his blood on Saturday morning.

The incident has caused serious tension in the community as security operatives have taken over the area to maintain law and order.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that shops in the area have remained closed as a result.

Contacted, Innocent Akpotedja-Adjenughure, the Ekpan Community Chairman, said: “Yes, Ngozi was assassinated yesterday; no details yet”.

The Acting Police Public Relations in Delta, ASP Oriseweje Chuks, when contacted, said: “I am still investigating the matter; let me reach the DPO in Ekpan and get back to you”.

Similarly, the Delta Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah and Charles Aniagwu, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, both said they had yet to get details on the incident.