Unknown assailants kill 45-year-old man in Gombe, Police launch probe

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 45-year-old man, Ahmed Aliyu, who was fatally killed by unidentified assailants in Hammadu Kafi, in the Akko Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson for the Command, Buhari Abdullahi, gave the confirmation in a statement he personally signed and sighted on Monday.

According to him, the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday but was reported later that night at approximately 11:00 p.m. by a relative of the deceased, Bashir Umar.

Abdullahi said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attacked with a knife and sustained fatal injuries to the left side of his chest and back.

“He was rushed to the Specialist Hospital in Gombe, where a medical doctor sadly confirmed him dead.”

The Police Command described the act as “senseless and unwarranted,” and has launched an intelligence-driven investigation to track down those responsible.

“We strongly condemn this heinous crime.

“An intelligence-based investigation has commenced immediately, and every effort is being made to identify, trace, and apprehend the perpetrators so they can face the full wrath of the law,” Abdullahi added.

In its appeal for public cooperation, the command urged residents to remain calm and assist in the investigation by volunteering any information that could aid in solving the case.

“We call on members of the public to support the police by providing credible information that can help unravel the circumstances behind this tragedy,” the police spokesperson said.

The command in the statement reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents, adding, “We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of everyone in Gombe State.”

