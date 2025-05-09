Unknown armed men kill AEDC staff in Nasarawa

In a tragic incident, an individual said to be an employee of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Yusuf Ibrahim Kasimu, has reportedly been murdered in Nasarawa State.

According to reports, 37-year-old Kasimu was brutally murdered in the Tudun Kauri area of Lafia by suspected assassins late Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly took place near the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adjacent to the premises of the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), sending shockwaves through the community.

According to Vanguard, an eyewitness disclosed that Kasimu was discovered lying face-down in a pool of blood, suffering from severe head injuries.

Reports suggest that Kasimu may have been attacked by individuals he attempted to assist, who in return assaulted him and made off with his motorcycle.

His identity remained unknown until his relatives arrived at the scene and confirmed it was Yusuf.

Speaking to reporters, his uncle, Umaru Kasimu, condemned the killing and urged security agencies to act swiftly in tracking down the perpetrators.

“This is a tragic and senseless loss. We demand justice,” he said.

The recent surge in killings within Lafia and its environs has sparked renewed calls for stronger security measures in the area.

Post Views: 18