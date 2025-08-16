UNIZIK Governing council appoints new Registrar

A new Registrar has been appointed for the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

She is Dr. Chinenye Gloria Okeke.

Announcing her appointment on Friday at the end of the 18th Emergency Meeting of the Governing Council of the University, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Barrister Olugbenga Kukoyi said Dr. Okeke’s appointment as the substantive Registrar for a five-year single term is with effect from Monday, 18th August, 2025.

Until her appointment, Dr. Okeke was a Deputy Registrar 1 (Senate) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Born on the 31st of May, 1978, Dr. Okeke bagged a B.Sc in Government/Public Administration from the Abia State University, Uturu, in 1999. In 2006, she got a M.Sc in Public Administration from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; and a Ph.D in Public Administration (Public Policy Analysis) from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in 2018.

She began her career in 2002 as an Administrative Assistant at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University. In 2005, she became an Administrative Officer at the Personnel Unit of the university where she served till 2008.

In October, 2008, she became an Assistant Registrar at the Admissions Unit of the university. Between 2011 and 2014, she served as a Senior Assistant Registrar in the university.

Okeke was a Principal Assistant Registrar at the university between 2014 and 2016.

In November, 2016, she became a Faculty Administrative Officer at the Faculty of Engineering, Nnamdi Azikiwe University where she served until April, 2019.

In July 2019, Okeke was promoted to the position of a Deputy Registrar and served in various units from the Continuing Education Programme to Admissions Unit and the University Senate until her appointment as Registrar.

Dr. Okeke hails from Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

She is married with four children.

