UNIYO set for convocation, to graduate 14,866 students

No fewer than 136 students of University of Uyo will be awarded first class degrees during the combined convocation of the institution.

UNIYO Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo stated this at a news conference in Uyo on Monday.

The convocation ceremony is slated for Saturday, November 11.

Ndaeyo put the total number of graduands for the convocation at 14,866, consisting of 2,672 post-graduates, 11,795 under-graduates, 318 diploma graduates and 81 with certificate programmes.

He said that the 2017/2018 session produced 49 students with First Class honours, while the 2018/2019 session produced 37 and 2019/2020 50.

He said: “This year’s convocation is very unique and significant in diverse ways.

“First, it is a three-in-one convocation ceremony, comprising 26th, 27th and 28th in the series of this great university.

“This ceremony is the first to be conducted since my assumption as the vice-chancellor of University of Uyo. The 26th, 27th, and 28th combined convocation has a total of 14 ,866 graduands”.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university was presently running a total of 93 programmes, 82 of which had received full accreditation.

“The University of Uyo is determined to uphold the already established high academic standard and service delivery,” he said.

According to him, the University is making frantic efforts to enhance the welfare of its students by improving facilities in various hostels and halls.

He also said that the University management attached a high premium to staff welfare, while ensuring that they received their promotions as and when due.

Ndaeyo said that honorary degrees of the university would be conferred on three eminent Nigerians during the ceremony.

He listed the honourees to include: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Vincent Enyema, a philanthropist and Advisor to Inoyo Toro Foundation, Udom Inoyo and Sen. Daisy Danjuma.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted some of the challenges of the University as: inadequate funding, encroachment on the University land and shortage of manpower in some critical fields of study.