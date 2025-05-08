University to lay off nearly 180 staff after Trump cancels federal funding

Columbia University announced Tuesday that it will lay off nearly 180 staff members following President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke $400 million in federal funding.

The funding cut by Trump is reportedly in response to the handling of a protest by students against the war in Gaza by the authorities of the university.

According to a statement from the university, the layoffs represent approximately 20 percent of employees whose roles were supported in some way by the now-terminated federal grants.

“We have had to make deliberate, considered decisions about the allocation of our financial resources,” the university said.

“Those decisions also impact our greatest resource, our people. We understand this news will be hard.”

University spokesperson Jessica Murphy declined to comment on whether more layoffs are expected but said Columbia was taking a range of steps to enhance financial flexibility.

These include maintaining current salary levels and offering voluntary retirement incentives.

In addition, the university planned to scale back research activities.

Some departments would wind down specific studies, while others would continue limited operations as they sought alternative funding sources.

Research areas impacted include projects such as the development of an antiviral nasal spray for infectious diseases, studies on maternal mortality and morbidity, treatment research for chronic conditions like long COVID, care for newborns with opioid withdrawal syndrome, and colorectal cancer screenings.

