University suspends student over ‘unruly behaviour’

The Management of the University of Calabar has announced the suspension of a 400-level student of the Department of Sociology, Olunkanmi Oluwafoyin, over unruly behaviour on Campus.

Her suspension was contained in a press release signed by Gabriel Egbe, Registrar of the institution on Saturday.

Egbe said that the student was suspended for allegedly violating her matriculation oath through unruly behaviour and endangering lives and property on the university campus.

Egbe said that Oluwafoyin, with registration number 18/104143018, was reported to have on February 8 driven recklessly against traffic at high speed within the campus with some students hanging precariously on the doors and booth of her car.

The Registrar said that in the course of her action, a university security personnel suffered serious bodily harm and the campus was invaded on her behest by external parties.

He said: “The alleged action was in flagrant disregard of an earlier warning as conveyed in a circular of January 30.

“Consequently, management has suspended Miss Oluwafoyin’s studentship with effect from February 8, pending the outcome of the matter which has been referred to the Students’ Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

“Meanwhile, Miss Oluwafoyin is also to stay away from campus except on invitation by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

“The Dean of Social Sciences, Head, Department of Sociology and the Chief Security Officer are to ensure strict compliance with the directives.”