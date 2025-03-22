University suspends sacked Governor’s SSA over alleged cult activities

The Alex Ekwueme University Ndufi-Alike Ikwo, (AE-FUNAI) Ebonyi State has suspended Alex Okemini, a student, indefinitely for alleged cult-related activities.

The suspended student until recently was the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State on Security (Ebonyi North).

He was sacked by the Governor on Tuesday following controversy that arose during the matriculation of the university last weekend.

He was one of the new students admitted into the institution to study Political Science.

But during the matriculation he was pictured wearing an insignia suspected to belong to a secret cult group.

The picture which trended on social media attracted condemnation with many calling for his sack by the governor and dismissal from the university.

Governor Nwifuru in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Grace Umezuruike, announced the dismissal of Okemini.

The university in a letter to Okemini on Friday followed suit by slamming an indefinite suspension on him.

The letter signed by Ifeanyi Igwe, Registrar of the institution said the suspension is due to cult related behaviour allegations leveled against the student.

The institution noted that the act goes against the matriculation oath Okemini took during the matriculation.

The letter further said that he remains suspended pending the investigation by the institution.

The letter read in part: “The Vice-Chancellor has considered the report on allegation of cult related behavior levelled against you based on the display of cultism as shown on March 14, 2025 during the matriculation ceremony of the university.

“You are hereby informed of your matriculation oath and the fact that cultism and cult related activities are unacceptable and against the rules and regulations governing students’ activities in the university as well as a security and moral threat to the university community.

“Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of Senate, has directed that you be suspended indefinitely from the university pending the outcome of the investigation of this matter by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee of the university.

“You are, by this letter, hereby suspended from the university. This letter conveys the Vice-chancellor’s directive”, the letter stated.

