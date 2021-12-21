University suspends female Law student over alleged theft

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has suspended a female student of the Faculty of Law of the institution over alleged theft.

The suspension was conveyed in a letter signed on Tuesday by the university’s Registrar, Gabriel Egbe, addressed to the student.

According to the letter, the suspension came on the heels of a report received by the Vice Chancellor on November 23, 2021 that the student allegedly sneaked into Room 102 of the female hostel and took away an iPhone XS.

The letter further stated that the said student eventually owned up to the offence after an initial denial and thereafter produced the phone from her residence in Calabar Municipality.

“The Vice Chancellor, according to the letter, expressed her displeasure with the act of illegality and has approved her suspension from studies to allow for full-scale investigation into the matter,” the letter read.

The letter further warned the suspended student to stay away from all academic activities with effect from the first semester of the 2022/2023 academic session.

The letter also urged her to appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee whenever she is invited to defend herself.

“The Dean of the Faculty of Law and other relevant authorities, according to the letter, are to ensure full compliance with this directive,” the letter added.