The Nigeria Army has dismissed an officer accused of raping a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State at a military checkpoint along Ikare Akoko-Akungba Akoko Road, The PUNCH is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the Army has also handed over the suspect, simply identified as Lance Corporal Adelola, to the Ondo State Police Command for prosecution.

The victim, a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university, was allegedly gang-raped by soldiers attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army inside a shed at the checkpoint, while the student was returning from the school.

A source told The PUNCH “He has been sacked from service and he has been transferred to the police for prosecution.

“The army does not tolerate indiscipline. ”

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the development and said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Joseph said: “I can confirm to you that the (former) soldier has been handed over to us.

“We will soon charge him to court.”

—