University student slaps lecturer over dispute on video

An unidentified student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, also known as UNIZIK, has been spotted in a video slapping a lecturer following a dispute over a video.

The video, shared by a X user: Vampz @Hybrid_Ola, traced the dispute’s cause to a demand by the lecturer that the video be deleted.

The lecturer, who tapped the lady, whose mother is also said to be a lecturer in UNIZIK, to allow her pass as she shot the video, demanded for it to be deleted because his face was captured in it.

Vampz @ Hybrid_Ola wrote: “This girl slapped a lecturer, bite him and went fight mode on him.

“In the video posted, she was making a video and the lecturer slightly tapped her so he can pass.

“She hissed and spoke rudely to the man.

“He asked her to delete the video he appeared in.. then she slapped him!

“Her mother is also a lecturer

“It happened in UNIZIK.”

Explaining her side of the story, the student said her reaction was a momentary thing as the lecturer, who is of the Department of Theatre Arts, allegedly held her close to her cleavage.

She said his fingernails were dipping into her skin and that he did not retreat when she told him.

