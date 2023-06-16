University student found dead in uncompleted building with sniper bottle

A student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Treasure Salako, has been found dead in an uncompleted building in Lagere area of the town with a bottle on super beside her remains.

The 100 Level student of the Department of Entrepreneur was discovered dead in the building on Wednesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the development.

Olarewaju said: “It is very unfortunate that we had lost a part one student, a promising young lady to what was alleged to be suicide, although it happened outside campus, we are not happy that we could lose such a person under such circumstances, the university under the administration of Vice-chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire is pained that a student of that tender age could resolve to such thing.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be their brothers keepers.

“The feeler we are getting is that she has suffered depression and people around her knew all this, they ought to have refer her to some one elderly or someone who could be of help to her on psyco-emotional issues.

“We sympathize with ourselves especially the parent who lost a young lady with future bright. I want to admonish that this world is filled with ups and downs.

“Emotional, psychological and academic frustrations should not make anyone to resolve in taking his or her life. Her remains have been evacuated and we involved the police.”