A student of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Gift Imoluamen, has died while trying to procure abortion after she was allegedly impregnated by the pastor of a popular church in the school town.

The shocking news was shared on a news platform run by students of the school.

According to the information on the news platform, Imoluamen was a 300 level student of Political Science.

The update reads: “AAU Update:

AAU STUDENT DIES AS A RESULT OF ABORTION COMPLICATION, SHE WAS IMPREGNATED BY A PASTOR IN EKPOMA

RIP Imoluamen Gift

300 level political Science student

From the Faculty of Social Sciences

Miss Gift is a Student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma who was alleged to have died after abortion, she was said to have been impregnated by a popular pastor in Ekpoma (name of church and pastor withheld by The Eagle Online).

