University staff stage protest over four years of unpaid salaries

Some staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State on Thursday staged a peaceful protest over the non-payment of their four years salaries.

The protesters lamented that since they got their employment letters in 2019, they have not been captured for payment.

The payment system is the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members of the group displayed placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions included: Federal Government, do come to our rescue; It’s been 4 years of employment with NAU without pay; and Senate and House of Reps, our case needs urgent attention.

Others read: We are dying of hunger and depression; We are now Debtors; and Presidency and Head of Service, save our souls.

Addressing newsmen, the group’s spokesperson, Echezonam Ibezi, said he could not understand why they were yet to get their salaries after going through the processes of employment.

Ibezi said: “Since January 1, 2019 when we got our employment letters and resumed work, we have not been paid a dime till today.

“The school management said we have to be captured in IPPIS.

“At some point, about 120 persons were sent text messages to go to Enugu for IPPIS capturing and after that, the remaining 1,311 persons were yet to be captured.

“They keep saying they are working on it, but this is four years running, nothing has been done, no salaries.

“We come to work regularly.

“The students I taught from year one have all graduated.

“What is our crime?

“We are suffering.

“Many of us cannot afford to pay our rents and pay other bills.

“We are holding this protest to call the attention of the National Assembly, the HoS and Nigerians to our plights.

“The Federal government should come to our rescue,” he said.

Responding, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, NAU, thanked the protesting staff for being civil.

Ikechebelu said that the management was working to resolve the problem and assured them that their concerns would be considered.