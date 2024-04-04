University staff dies after truck falls over her car, Governor orders probe

A female staff of the Ilesa University in Osun State, Ogunmokun Fanimo, has died following an accident in which a truck fell over her while driving home.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called for a probe of the accident, which occurred at about 4pm on Wednesday.

The trailer fell on Fanimo’s car along Osu Road in Ilesa.

Adeleke expressed sorrow and sadness over the tragic death, charging all relevant government agencies to follow up on the root cause of the accident and ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

Governor Adeleke, who was briefed about the development on Wednesday evening, said authorities must find out the owner of the said truck, the circumstances of the accident and the question of search and rescue after the accident.

The Governor further directed his Commissioner for Transportation to act on the matter, including an immediate visitation to the scene of the accident, University of Ilesa, family of the deceased as well as new regulations on the usage of narrow roads by heavy duty trucks.

While commiserating with the management of the university of Ilesa and the family of the deceased, Governor Adeleke assured that those culpable will be brought to justice.