University scraps white boards for teaching from September

The Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu says white boards would no longer be used in teaching computer science students as from September.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Christian Anieke, made the disclosure on Thursday in Enugu, Enugu State.

Anieke, who spoke when he addressed Computer Science students of the university, said only smart boards and projectors will be allowed in all academic activities of the department.

He then urged students and lecturers who would not be able to cope with the new trend to apply for change of course.

“I wonder why a computer science graduate should be looking for a paid employment and this is why the department should train graduates that will be job creators and find solutions to the problems of the society,” the VC said.

Also Read:

Anieke pledged that any student that was able to design innovation for solving problems would receive a prize of N1 million.

He said that the prizes would be for smart students, who could create solutions to problems facing humanity.

The Vice-Chancellor charged the students to design computer programmes that would eliminate thumbprint, and determine the number of human traffic as well as presence in a particular area in the university at a time

Anieke advised them to get ready for more intensive and new forms of academic activities.

He urged the students to stay away from all forms of crime and use their brain to create wealth.

He said each computer science student would henceforth be required to attach him or herself to an organisation for practical activities during long vacation, as practiced by law students of the university.