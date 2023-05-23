University sacks two lecturers, nine workers for sexual harassment, others

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State has sacked 13 academic and non-academic staff members for offences ranging from sexual harassment to falsified age, fraud, gross misconduct and extortion.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Asomwan Adagbonyin, made this known on Monday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Adagbonyin spoke when he presented the report of the University’s Disciplinary Committee to the Chairman of the AAU Special Intervention Team, Andrew Olotu, and members.

He disclosed that the affected staff members were from the Faculty of Basic Medical Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Nursing Department, Engineering Department, Faculty of Law and Political Science among others.

He said the disciplinary committee recommended that “the criminal aspect of the disengage staff members’ offences should be reported to security operatives”.

Adagbonyin said a lecturer was recommended for sack after he was found guilty of extorting students of N32,000 and N52,000, adding that a lecturer who was indicted for sexual harassment was also dismissed.

He said: “The lecturer had claimed to only make advances, but he went to the girl’s church to plead for forgiveness.

“The victim has been protected and reassigned to another lecturer.

“Out of the 209 disciplinary cases received, the USDC has concluded 132 of the cases, while 77 cases are pending.”