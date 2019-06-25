A reunion at one of Scotland’s most prestigious universities will benefit the careers of Nigerian alumni, its organiser has said.

Feso Bright, from Lagos, connected 500 graduates of the University of Dundee’s Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy ahead of a celebration and networking event in the Scottish city.

The 38-year-old, who graduated from Dundee with an MBA in International Oil and Gas Management in 2010, said he wanted to build the influence of Dundee alumni in key positions throughout the energy industry in Nigeria and beyond.

“You can find Dundee alumni in top jobs all over the world,” said Feso.

“It makes sense to bring everybody together. Not only does it benefit our careers, but it helps us share our love for the University that gave us the opportunities we enjoy today.

“We have had a few alumni events since I graduated and I believe it is important for us to come together, strengthen our connections and develop our influence in our workplaces.”

Feso invited former CEPMLP students located around the world to return to Dundee via specially created WhatsApp groups.

Events at the reunion included a celebratory dinner with a traditional Scottish ceilidh, tours of the campus and city, networking social evenings and a full-day seminar on developments in the energy, oil and gas markets.

Feso said the sense of pride and excitement shared by his alumni reminded him of his days studying at Dundee.

With planning already under way for another Dundee reunion to take place in Dubai 2022, he said such events would help University of Dundee alumni long after they graduate.

“It has been a huge success,” Feso continued.

“I thought it would be hard to get hundreds of people to travel from around the world at short notice, but the enthusiasm and excitement of getting together in Dundee meant that we had an incredible response.

“Dundee is an idyllic place to study. Everywhere is within walking distance and it is a very welcoming city. I have nothing but happy memories of my time here as a student.

“Now that we have had this reunion I am really excited about what this network of Dundee alumni can achieve. Together we can use the skills that we learned at University to help our careers and the industries we work in.”

Almost 150 Nigerian students currently study at the University of Dundee, located in what is known as Scotland’s sunniest city.

The University has become a popular destination for Nigerian students, offering high-quality courses relating to the oil and gas sector, as well as business and law.