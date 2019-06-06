A new course at one of the UK’s leading universities can help more Nigerians fulfil their dreams of becoming a nurse.

The International College Dundee, operated by Oxford International Education Group in partnership with the University of Dundee, has launched its International Stage One Nursing course, allowing Nigerian students to study in the country while simultaneously improving their English language and academic skills.

Beginning in September, successful completion of the one-year course will allow Nigerian students to automatically continue on to Dundee’s Nursing programme.

Dr. Emma Burnett, the University’s Associate Dean International, said: “The University of Dundee is ranked one of the top 100 universities for Nursing in the world.

“At Dundee we are proud to deliver the highest standards of teaching and received a Gold Award – the best possible rating – in the most recent Teaching Excellence Framework. We also achieved a top ten place for overall student satisfaction in the UK, while Dundee also recorded one of the highest scores in the latest International Student Barometer, based on the views of more than three million students worldwide.

“Dundee is Scotland’s sunniest city and we have a large and vibrant Nigerian student community, so anybody who wishes to study with us is guaranteed a warm welcome and a fantastic education.”

Embedded within the University, ICD students enjoy full access to the same services, facilities and accommodation as other Dundee students.

ICD courses are operated by the Oxford International Education Group, an accredited private education provider that runs colleges, schools and study centres across the UK and North America to help international students achieve academic success.

Following completion of the ICD course, students will automatically progress to studying a three-year undergraduate Nursing course without the need to re-apply.

After graduation, students can register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which will allow them to work in the UK with the required working visa.

“Many people who have wanted to study Nursing in the UK have previously not been able to because they may not have the necessary qualifications for direct entry on to the three-year degree programme,” added Dr Burnett.

“This course will allow many more Nigerians to study at Dundee, opening the door to an incredible career in healthcare.”

Further details of the Nursing programme at the International College Dundee can be found online.