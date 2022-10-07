University of Lagos appoints new Bursar

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos has appointed Oluwafunmilola Adekunle as the new Bursar of the institution.

This was contained in a statement by the institution’s Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga.

The statement on Thursday night said the Council approved the appointment at its meeting on Thursday.

The statement noted that Adekunle’s tenure was for a period of five years, with effect from November 3.

It said: “Mrs Adekunle until her appointment was Deputy Bursar, Treasury.

“She joined the service of the university in 2005.

“She holds a Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Accounting from UNILAG and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.”

The statement said Adekunle will take over from the current Bursar, Dr. Lekan Lawal, whose tenure would come to an end on November 2.