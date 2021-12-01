University of Jos new VC lists areas of priorities

Prof. Tanko Ishaya, the new Vice Chancellor of University of Jos, has promised to promote quality research, teaching and learning in the institution.

Ishaya made the promise on Wednesday in Jos shortly after he was inaugurated as the 10th substantive VC of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ishaya was appointed Vice Chancellor by the 14th Governing Council of the university.

Ishaya, a Professor of Computer Science, decried the decline in the quality of research and teaching in Nigerian universities and promised to change the trend

He pledged to explore new avenues and put modalities on ground to ensure improvement in teaching, research and learning in the institution.

He said: “The quality of research and the graduates our universities churn out today has drastically declined.

“So, we shall prioritise quality research and enhance teaching and learning for a better society.

“Sadly, the decline in quality of teaching and learning in our universities is forcing Nigerians to move to neighbouring counties as better options.

“We will do our best to place the university on a good footing that so it can address both local and global challenges.”

The Vice Chancellor also promised to ensure better welfare package for staff of the university.

Ishaya decried the poor welfare package of university workers, particularly the academic staff in the country.

He promised to vigorously pursue innovative ways of generating funds for the university in order to meet the welfare needs of its staff.

He said: “As an academic staff of a university outside this country, my pay usually take me home, but being one in Nigeria, my pay rarely takes me home.

“So, we will do our very best to ensure the welfare of our workers are adequately catered for.”

Ishaya also promised to address the shortage of hostels accommodation for students and other challenges faced by students of the university.

He said: “We have over 45,000 undergraduate students and out of these, we are providing accommodation for just about 5,000 of them.

“This means that majority of our students live in the neighbouring communities.

“So, we will make efforts to address the huge accommodation deficit for our students so that they can be secured at all times.”

Ishaya promised to lead with the fear of God and called on those who contested the position with him to join hands with him to move the institution forward.

Earlier, Prof. Gray Ejikeme, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the university, advised Ishaya to run an all-inclusive government.

Ejikeme said: “You must be a fair leader.

“You must run an all-inclusive government.

“You must manage our diversity and carry everybody along, devoid of tribe or religious affiliation.”

Prof. Attahiru Jega, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, congratulated the new Vice Chancellor and urged him to live above board.

Jegga, who was represented by Prof. Anthony Okpe, also advised Ishaya to make efforts to toward taking the university to a greater height.