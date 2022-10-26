University of Jos gets new Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration

The University of Jos has appointed Prof. Joash Amupitan as its Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Administration.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the University, disclosed this in a statement.

In the statement on Tuesday in Jos, Abdullahi said that the appointment was ratified by the Senate of the university, adding that it is subject to confirmation by the institution’s Governing Council.

He said: “The university senate at its third Special meeting for the 2020/2021 Academic Session, in accordance with the Law governing the university, considered the nomination of two candidates put forward by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, and selected Prof. Joash Amupitan for appointment as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration).

“The appointment which is for a renewable term of two years is subject to confirmation by the University’s Governing Council.”

Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is a professor of Law with specialty and experience in Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, Corporate Law and Privatisation Law.

He obtained his Bachelor of Law Degree in 1987 at University of Jos and was called to Bar in 1997.

The new DVC joined the services of the University in 1987 as an Assistant Lecturer and rose through the ranks to attain the position of Reader in 2003 and Professor in 2008.