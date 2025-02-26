University management shuts institution after students’ kidnap

The authorities of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, former Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Benue State have shut down the institution for one week in order to address the security challenges in the university.

The decision followed Tuesday night’s kidnapping of four female students of the institution on campus by armed men who whisked them away to an unknown destination.

According to reports, the abducted students were waylaid at about 8:30pm by suspected gunmen while on their way to a lecture hall to read.

The development sparked angry reactions from fellow students who demanded immediate action by the authorities to secure the release of the victims.

Responding in a statement issued Wednesday by the Registrar, Dr. John David, the management of the institution expressed solidarity with the students and parents of the abducted students and granted a one-week mid-semester break to all students advising that they vacate the school hostels before 4pm of February 26, 2025.

The statement said: “Sequel to the unfortunate incident that occurred on Campus (Tuesday, February 25, 2025) at about 8:00pm where unknown armed men abducted three students between Zamfara Hostel and Ring Road in North Core, the University Management after series of consultative meetings with security agencies and stakeholders condemn the incident in its entirety.

“Government and security agencies have been duly informed on the unfortunate incident. All staff, students and the general public are enjoined to remain calm as security agencies are working tirelessly to effect the release of the abducted students.

“The Inaugural Lecture scheduled for today (26th February, 2025) is postponed indefinitely. And the University Management in solidarity with the students and parents of the abducted students, has granted a one-week mid-semester break to all students, so as to adequately address the security challenges on Campus.

“Consequently, all students are to vacate their hostels before 4:00pm today Wednesday, February 26, 2025.”

