University expels 57 students over exam malpractice

The Senate of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), Katsina, Katsina State has approved the expulsion of about 57 students over involvement in various forms of examination malpractices.

This was contained in a statement issued by the management on Saturday by Hajiya Fatima Sanda, the institution’s Head of Information and Protocol.

According to the statement, the decision came during the Senate’s 125th Regular Meeting, following recommendations from the University Central Examination Misconduct Committee (UCEMC).

It added that before taking the decision, the committee had earlier investigated infractions across multiple faculties.

The statement further revealed that five other students were rusticated for two semesters (2024/2025 session), with their affected examination papers cancelled.

The statement also disclosed that two others received official written warnings, now permanently on their academic records.

In the statement, UMYU emphasised that the measures reflect its zero-tolerance policy for examination misconduct, adding that it was intended to serve as a deterrent to others.

The statement said: “UMYU remains committed to preserving the sanctity of its academic standards and will not hesitate to sanction any act that undermines the integrity of its examinations.

“Students have been urged to adhere strictly to academic rules and avoid any form of malpractice, as future violations will be met with equally strict consequences.”

