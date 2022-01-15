University confirms kidnap of four students by gunmen

The Management of the Federal University of Lafia has confirmed the kidnap of four students of the institution.

The Public Relations Officer of the school, Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Friday.

The statement said: “The authority of the university regrets to announce that four students of the University were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at around 11:30 p.m.

“The unfortunate kidnap incident took place at a community, Mararraba, located close to the University.”