University confirms abduction of students by gunmen

Gunmen on Wednesday night abducted a yet-to-be ascertained number of students of the Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Abubakar Ibrahim, the Head of Information and Public Relations of the institution, confirmed the abduction.

The students were abducted in Gandu community near the university.

According to Ibrahim, the incident happened outside the premises of the university and for now they cannot ascertain the number of students abducted, their names or departments.

Also, Ramhan Nansel, the spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police Command, said for now the information about the kidnapping incident is still sketchy.

Nansel, a Deputy superintendent of Police, added that the command had unsuccessfully tried to get facts and the identities of the victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer, however, explained that Deputy Commissioner of Police Shettima Muhammed, the acting Commissioner of Police in the state, had deployed adequate security patrols around the university to maintain law and order and to protect the area.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, the students of the institution on Thursday embarked on a peaceful protest over the persistent spate of kidnapping around the school.

The protesting students obstructed the free flow of traffic in Lafia/Makurdi Road for many hours and it took the intervention of security agencies to bring the situation under control.