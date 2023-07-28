University appoints former Edo NUJ Chairman as spokesman

828 828

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State has appointed a veteran Journalist, Mike Aladenika, as Head of the institution’s Corporate Communications.

The university’s Acting Registrar, Ambrose Odiase, announced the appointment in Benin in a statement on Thursday.

Odiase said Aladenika’s appointment was geared towards repositioning the state-owned institution.

He said: “Our institution is undergoing rebranding in all facets and our corporate image is important to the growth of the institution, therefore the need to engage a professional with requisite cognate experience.

“It is the belief of the management that with the appointment of a senior media practitioner, our rebranding process is gradually climaxing, and it will put AAU at an enviable position among the comity of institutions of higher learning.

“Nigerians and our dear people of Edo State should know that Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is not only an institution of today but one with its eyes into the future.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that Aladenika, a product of the then Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti and International Institute of Journalism, served as Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council.

He was also a former Head of News and Current Affairs, AIT Benin; Chairman, Online Media Practitioners; and Principal Editor, SPARKNEWSNAIJA.