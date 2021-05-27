Universal Energy Resources Limited, a Savannah Energy company, has won the Employer of the Year in the Oil and Gas (Upstream) Sector at the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) Annual Employers’ Excellence Awards which held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

NECA is the biggest umbrella organisation of employers in the organised private sector in Nigeria and provides a forum for the government to consult with private sector employers on socio-economic and labour policy issues.

According to NECA, the criteria used for selecting the award winner includes leadership and governance, innovation, productivity and corporate performance, effective human resource management and industrial relations practice, technological optimisation, occupational health and safety, and responsible business conduct.

NECA stated that the awards was instituted to recognise enterprises that have exhibited excellence in leadership, governance, innovation, corporate performance, and to promote best practices and responsible business engagement for the good of the Nigerian economy.

Nkoyo Etuk, Head of Stakeholder Relations & Communication and Regional Manager SE, Savannah Energy, commented:

“We would like to thank the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) for this prestigious award. It is a recognition of the tremendous impact we are making through our investment in Nigeria which includes our people and host communities. As a company, we live our core values in our practices every day. And these values are Sustainability, Entrepreneurialism, Excellence, Integrity and Teamwork.

We remain committed to maintaining industrial harmony, supporting the career growth and development of our employees, and maintaining our position as the employer of choice”.