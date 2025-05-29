Unity Cup 2025: Nigeria beat Ghana in London

Nigeria scored twice in the 1st half to beat the Black Stars of Ghana on Wednesday in London in an international friendly match, tagged: “Unity Cup.”

The Super Eagles will on Saturday play the Jamaican national team in the final of the tournament, which is being staged in the United Kingdom.

Cyril Dessers put the Super Eagles ahead in the 14th minute in a spectacular display, sending the Nigerian fans at the GTech Community Stadium, venue of the match, into frenzy.

Razak Simpson scored an own goal from a Semilore Ajayi’s effort in the 19th minute of play to double Nigeria’s advantage.

Brandon Thomas-Asante reduced the deficit for the Black Stars in the 70th minute in a half the Ghanaians dominated.

