Unity Bank shareholders approve merger with Providus Bank

Shareholders of Unity Bank Plc have approved the proposed merger with Providus Bank Limited, marking a major milestone in the business combination of the two financial institutions.

This was approved at the Court-Ordered Meeting held on September 26, 2025 at the OOPL Hotel in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

At the meeting where 295 shareholders participated, they deliberated on all items in the Scheme of Merger.

Of these, 293 shareholders, representing 99.32 percent of total shareholding (N4.4 billion in value) voted in favour of the resolutions, while two shareholders, representing 0.68 percent voted against.

As part of the Scheme Consideration, Unity Bank shareholders will receive N3.18 per share or be allotted 18 ordinary shares of N0.50 each in Providus Bank Limited (credited as fully paid) for every 17 ordinary shares of Unity Bank Plc held.

Upon completion, Unity Bank’s entire share capital will be cancelled, and the Bank dissolved without winding up, while Providus Bank Limited will retain its certificate of incorporation as the enlarged bank.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of Unity Bank Plc, Hafiz Mohammed Bashir, said: “This approval by our shareholders is a strong vote of confidence in the merger and what it represents for the future.

“By joining forces with Providus Bank, we are creating a stronger, more competitive, and more resilient institution that will deliver long-term value to our customers, shareholders, and the Nigerian economy.”

Bashir stated that the new name of the enlarged entity shall be Providus-Unity Bank (PUB) to reflect the core loyalty present in the vast northern market.

The Chairman clarified to the shareholders during the court-ordered meeting that the NGX lifted the suspension of trading of Unity Bank shares on the floor of The Exchange on September 25, 2025, with a remarkable crossing of 4.004 billion units of AMCON shares (representing 34 percent of issued shares of Unity Bank Plc) to an existing shareholder of Unity Bank and not to Providus Bank.

Shareholders also authorised the Bank’s Directors and Solicitors/Transaction Advisers to seek the necessary court orders and take all required actions to give full effect to the scheme.

Analysts commended the shareholders for endorsing the merger to pave the way for the emergence of a financial powerhouse anchored on strong market positioning with the capacity to take on the competition on the strength of both traditional and modern digital banking.