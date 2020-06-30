Unity Bank has refuted the claim that the Nigerian Ports Authority maintains a secret with it.

The Bank said this in a statement on Tuesday following an allegation by a whistleblower seeking to claim reward.

The whistleblower went further to write President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, of complicity in the matter.

But reacting to the allegation a day after the NPA also debunked it, Unity Bank said: “The attention of Unity Bank plc has been drawn to the claims by a certain whistle-blower that the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA operated a secret account containing the sum of $1 billion with the Bank.

“We hereby state categorically that the said claim is false, baseless and lacking in merit whatsoever.

“The clarification has become necessary following certain online reports citing the whistle blower’s petition to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As a responsible organization conducting its business with the utmost professionalism and due regard for all extant regulatory and statutory requirements, the Bank’s banking relationship with the NPA is without any blemish.

“We advise the general public to ignore the entirety of the spurious report, which apparently was concocted deliberately for mischief.

“We are confident that the relevant apparatus of government must have investigated the alleged whistle blower’s claim, found the same untrue, and therefore unworthy of any further consideration in the circumstances.

“The bank remains determined and focused to provide transparent banking services to all her customer’s within the ambit of the law and duty of confidentiality.”