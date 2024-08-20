Unity Bank champions digital literacy, innovation for youth empowerment 

In line with its commitment to supporting youth empowerment and technological innovation, and creating opportunities for Nigerian youths to thrive in the digital economy, Unity Bank Plc has held an high-impact webinar to explore the role of digital technology in sustainable development.

The event drew participants from across Nigeria featuring the Telecommunications, Media and Technology ecosystem.

This also included start-ups, players in fintech and content creators among others.

The event featured two Nigerian technology industry leaders: Gbolahan Salami, Senior Vice President, Growth, Product, and Strategy at WakaNow; and Michael Ogundare, who is the CEO and Co-founder of Crop2Cash.

Both speakers shared insightful perspectives on leveraging digital technology to empower the next generation and foster inclusive growth.

Commenting on the International Youth Week webinar, Unity Bank’s Head of Strategy and Innovation, Ibukun Coker, said that through youth-friendly products, special business grants from the Bank’s youth-focused initiatives such as the Corpreneurship Challenge programme as well as other financing packages, the Bank will continue to accord priority to Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses in technology.

Coker said: “Empowering the youth through digital technology is key to unlocking sustainable development in Nigeria.

“At Unity Bank, we are committed to driving initiatives that bridge the digital divide and equip young people with the skills needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving economy.

“This webinar is part of our ongoing effort to support the growth of a digitally inclusive society, ensuring that our youth are well-positioned to harness technology for positive change and economic progress.”

The event provided an opportunity for participants to interact directly with the speakers, with many expressing renewed optimism about their potential to leverage digital technology for personal and societal advancement.

Recall that recently Unity Bank partnered with SkillPaddy in its “Count Her In” tech programme focused on empowering no fewer than 1,000 female beneficiaries in Software Engineering Training.

The IT skill development and empowerment initiative was intended to bridge talent supply gaps while providing individuals with the opportunity to meet their training goals and launch careers in the tech industry.

About 40 young girls received full sponsorship from the Bank in the special training initiative, which was conceived as part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day 2024.

