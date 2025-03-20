Unity Bank appoints acting Managing Director

The Board of Unity Bank has appointed Ebenezer Kolawole as the Acting Managing Director of the Bank following recent leadership changes.

This appointment of the acting MD comes after the retirement of Oluwatomi Somefun, who completed her tenure as Managing Director.

This was done with the necessary approvals by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, Unity Bank described Kolawole as a seasoned banker, bringing over three decades of industry experience to his new leadership role.

He began his financial services career in 1992 at Caribbean Finance Limited, an affiliate of CFL in the Cayman Islands, based in Kaduna.

He later joined Ecobank, working in both Operations and Finance, and rose through the ranks to become Deputy Financial Controller.

Also Read:

Subsequently, he moved to Standard Trust Bank, contributing in Operations, Regulatory Risk Management, and Finance, and was pivotal in the STB/UBA merger.

Kolawole earned a first-class degree in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He has attended executive education programmes at Columbia Business School, New York, and The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

Kolawole is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Institute of Credit Administration, and an Honorary Member of CIBN.

Additionally, he is an Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Management, and Member of the Institute of Directors, among others.

Post Views: 59