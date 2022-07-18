United States speaks on Osun State governorship election

The United States of America has has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party on his emergence as the Governor-elect of Osun State and the entire citizens of the State

The US Mission in Nigeria spoke in a statement by its Information Specialist, Public Affairs Section, Ademola Adegbite.

It commended the people of the state, Independent National Electoral Commission and security personnel for the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election.

The statement read: “We commend the concerted efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff and security personnel who helped facilitate a secure process that reflected the will of the people.

“We encourage all Nigerian citizens to register to vote now so that their voices can be heard in the national and state elections in 2023.”

