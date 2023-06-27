Unite solidly behind Tinubu, Senator Bamidele urges Nigerians

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, has charged Nigerians to shed the toga of religious intolerance and extremism and unite solidly behind the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actualise Nigeria’s greatness.

Subsequently, Bamidele warned that no nation parading the emblem of religious fanaticism would ever achieve prosperity, saying time is ripe for people of diverse religious inclinations to focus on the project Nigeria and exhibit their desires to contribute to its radical development.

The All Progressives Congress stalwart stated this in his congratulatory message to Muslims, on Monday, marking the Eid-el-Kabir festivity.

In a profound fashion, Bamidele saluted the Muslims Ummah for their contributions to the Nigerian nation, urging them to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, faithfulness, steadfastness, obedience, and perseverance taught by the life and time of Prophet Ibrahim.

Of particular reference, Senator Bamidele stated that the current government being steered by Tinubu had promised to make Nigeria a great and prosperous nation, reminding that stoking of religious intolerance could quake the foundation being laid by the present administration.

“I congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir. As we celebrate, let us remember that we have a duty to make this country safe and prosperous for all of us and this can only be accomplished with unanimity of purpose and convergence of thoughts and ideas.

“President Tinubu came with the popular mantra of a Renewed Hope and this has started manifesting by the deft political steps he had taken to mend the already cracked and widened ethnic and religious fault lines.

“This manifested in the way he supported Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge the Senate President and magnanimously ceded the Secretary to the Government of the Federation slot to Christians to balance the Muslim-Muslim ticket at the presidency.

“All the President needed from all Nigerians as the father of the nation, is coalition of efforts with him for the realization of his promise to bring prosperity to the doorstep of every Nigerian, which will impact our lives positively, irrespective of religious leanings.

“I appreciate the profound and pivotal contributions of our Muslim brothers to the stability of this nation. They should continue in this stead; for it is an onerous task they have to perform as adherents of Prophet Mohammad(SWT), whose entire life preaches love, togetherness and propagation of the ideal of live and let live”.