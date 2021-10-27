Unique Women Initiative galvanizes women support in governance, leadership

The president, Prime Unique Women Initiative (PUWI), Dr Folake Joy Yobah, has praised Nigerian women leaders that attended the just-concluded Women Leadership and National Development workshop in Kigali, Rwanda.

The program had eminent Nigerian women led by the Hon Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen. Other personalities who attended the conference included wives of governors and several women leaders in the political and economic circle in Nigeria.

Amongst notable Nigerians who attended the events were the first lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Adiodun, the first lady of Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Masari, wife of the deputy governor Bauchi state, Hajia Aisha Alhaji Baba, Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, The Women Leader, Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

She charged Nigerian women to be involved in governance and leadership, citing examples from the Rwandan experience.

“Women are builders and can fix complex challenges if given the opportunity. As women, we must support our men to give national development the needed boost,” she said.

She further praised all Nigerian women for their outstanding contribution to the development and encourage more women to step out and participate in governance.

Highlights of the programme in Rwanda were the historic visit to the Rwandan parliament, the Rwandan genocide memorial amongst other places visited.