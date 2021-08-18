UNIOSUN: NMA faults management’s criteria for appointing VC, demands review

The Nigeria Medical Association, Osun State chapter, has demanded an amendment to the 2006 UNIOSUN Establishment Law, which stipulates that anyone to be appointed as vice chancellor must have a doctorate.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo on Tuesday, the chairman of the association in the state, Dr Razaq Akindele, faulted the recent advertisement for the vice chancellor position at the university which emphasized that applicants for the post must have doctoral degrees, saying it was a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise the medical lecturers, despite possessing postgraduate fellowship.

He said: “Doctors spend a minimum of six years to qualify after which a compulsory housemanship has to be done for one year. You will agree with me that if such a person runs a four year BSc programme he would have completed his/her Master’s degree before the doctor finishes his/her housemanship.

“The doctors’ residency programme takes a minimum of four to eight years to obtain the Fellowship, which is the highest academic and professional qualification to teach and practise medicine.

“A doctor in residency for six to eight years would have completed three PhDs programme if he does them serially. The PhD is at par with the first degree of medicine (MBBS). The National Postgraduate Medical College recently introduced the MD degree for medical trainees who may not be willing to complete the Fellowship programme- an option lower than the fellowship degree academically.

“If a Medical Professor has undergone rigours of research, training and service to get to this position, it is quite irritating to say such a person cannot lead the university community to which he belongs.

“A Medical Professor can be the Head of Department, Dean, Provost and Deputy Vice Chancellor but cannot become the Vice Chancellor. What a paradox!

“College of Health Sciences is one of the very important colleges in the university and yet you say a professor from such college cannot become the chief executive of the university if he does not possess PhD.

“Other contents of the advertisement are also obnoxious. A demand of Researchgate score of 15.0 and 800 citations is far-fetched. None of the three vice chancellors UNIOSUN has produced, including the incumbent, has these qualifications.

“The incumbent vice chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola, has an H-index of 11 on Google Scholar instead of the advertised 15. He has 284 Researchegate Citations instead of the 800 advertised and 15.29 Researchgate score.

Akindele cited the example of the University of Jos, which, according to him, in order to avoid unrests within the university system resulting from the requirement of PhD for the vice chancellor’s position, its council removed the possession of PhD from its requirements for the position of VC after the 2011 selection exercise which resulted in unrests and litigations.

He also cited the case of the University of Ibadan which in its recent advert for the position of VC made being ‘a scholar of international repute’ its main requirement for the position of VC and did not include the possession of doctorate (PhD in particular).

“Where PhD is stated as a requirement (by other institutions) for the VC’s position, its equivalent is also included in line with international best practice.

“An example is the University of Gambia (a University that UNIOSUN is in-collaboration with) which has just put up an advertisement for the post of VC. The PhD or the equivalent degree was specified in line with international best practices.

“The initial advertisement for the Position of Vice-Chancellor at the Lagos State University, LASU, was similar to the UNIOSUN advert. But the Lagos State government gave the order to reverse this which culminated in the latest advert that is all-encompassing and not disenfranchising the medically qualified professors in that institution.

“The Lagos State government took this decision when rational thinking prevailed over mediocrity,” he said.

Akindele asked that another advertisement be placed by management which would stipulate the ‘possession of PhD or its equivalent certificate, including fellowship’.

He stated, “We demand that a fresh advertisement be put forward stating the possession of PhD or its equivalent certificate, including fellowship. In the alternative, the possession of PhD (should) be removed and replaced with ‘a scholar of international repute’ like that of the University of Ibadan.

“The fresh advertisement should also exclude all external origin, bias and deliberate specifications that have no major bearing on the functions of the university chief executive as separate from only a researcher in the university.”