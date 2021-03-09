Due to the rise in the cases of sexual harassment that is being reported in institutions and workplaces across the country, the Management of Osun State University under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Labode Popoola, has organised a five-day training workshop for the staff and students of the University to enlighten them on the menace of the act and proactively act to avoid the abominable act in Osun State University.

Popoola, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Partnership, Prof. Anthony Kola-Olusanya, stated that Sexual harassment in Nigerian tertiary institutions is becoming rampant on daily basis, hence the reason the Governing Council charged a committee led by one of its members, Prof. Abiodun Alao, to proactively organise a training workshop for the staff and students.

Alao, while speaking on the need for the training, explained that it is relevant at this time because the staff and students need to know their right, whom they need to speak to if they find themselves exposed to this act, the steps they need to take and how they can be free and avoid this abominable act.

“The sexual harassment training workshop committee under my watch has developed a sexual harassment guidance note for staff and students, which we are currently sharing, and we have also carefully selected three guest speakers who are professionals in this field to educate and inform our staff and students on the current situation, what can be done and way forward,” Alao added.

In the presentation of one of the Guest Speakers, Ibukun Oluwa Otesile, the Founder of Hope For Second Chance Foundation, said: “The size of breast, bum, length of the male private part or the smoothness of the face are not requirements for admission or a basis to succeed in the University, and this is why staff and students are not supposed to be bullied or lured into any act that is different from the main reason why they are in the University.

“Staff and students can be harassed through starring or leering in a sexual manner, deliberately brushing against someone as you walk past, making promises or threats in return for sexual favours, sending unsolicited sexually explicit emails, SMS, sexually insults or taunting, standing deliberately too close to someone, displaying pornographic or sexually explicit material among others. The university is telling you now to SPEAK UP and say NO to sexual harassment.”

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), while addressing the staff and students during the training, warned everyone to be extremely careful and avoid this shameless act.

Ali said: “The Governing Council of this University will not hesitate to deal mercilessly with anyone that is caught sexually harassing either staff or students of this University.

“I hereby implore anyone that is sexually harassed to please feel free to report to the appropriate authority or visit any of our counseling unit for guidance and advice.”