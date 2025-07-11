UNIOSUN becomes first British Council exam centre in Osun

The Osun State University has made history as the first institution in Osun State to be officially approved by the British Council as an accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre for its global examinations, including the widely recognised International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

A statement released by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, said the inaugural examination will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

This will be at the institution’s state-of-the-art CBT centre on the University’s main campus in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

With this milestone, UNIOSUN joins the ranks of globally recognised institutions authorised to offer international standardised assessments, bringing such services closer to thousands of candidates in Osun and neighbouring states.

Speaking on the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye, described the British Council’s approval as a significant leap in the University’s journey towards global relevance.

Adebooye said: “This is a defining moment for Osun State University.

“Becoming the first British Council examination centre in Osun State is a major stride in our mission to internationalise our academic offerings and provide direct access to global opportunities for our students, staff, and the wider community.”

He noted that the approval was a testament to the quality of UNIOSUN’s infrastructure, human capital, and institutional credibility.

He highlighted the University’s CBT centre, which is equipped with high-speed internet connectivity, biometric verification systems, 24-hour power supply, and advanced surveillance technology.

Adebooye added: “With this facility, prospective candidates who previously had to travel to Ibadan, Lagos, or Abuja to sit for British Council examinations can now take them in Osogbo, saving time, money, and stress.”

With this landmark achievement, Osun State University has reaffirmed its reputation as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing and most forward-thinking public institutions, committed to excellence in education, global partnerships, and community service.

