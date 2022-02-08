Union threatens to disrupt MTN service, gives 14-day ultimatum

The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria has threatened to disrupt MTN Nigeria telecommunications service if the union’s demands were not met by February 23, 2022.

PTECSSAN President, Opeyemi Tomori, and General Secretary, Okonu Abdullahi, gave the ultimatum in a statement on Tuesday.

They accused MTN Nigeria of remaining adamant in listening to the cry and demands of her workers who are members of the union in spite of interventions by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige.

The statement said: “It has become inevitable that our union issues this 14-day ultimatum to alert the public of an imminent industrial action.

“Also, the disruption of telecoms service it may cause MTN network subscribers, and the adverse effect on their businesses, business partners and associates.

“As daunting as those issues raised back then were, it was the firm belief of our union that the collective bargaining agreement, if negotiated in good faith and signed off by both parties, would go a long way in addressing the concerns of the workers in the organisation.

“Unfortunately, the company has remained adamant, insisting that all the workers’ conditions of service as stated in the company’s policy must remain so and cannot be negotiated.

“This negates the agreement they hitherto signed at the Ministry of Labour to fully negotiate the workers’ condition of service.”

The union leaders said that the issues bordering on the union include non-existence of mutually negotiated exit benefits; discriminatory remuneration or benefits; and inhumane retirement benefit.

The union, therefore, called on the company’s management to agree on a two weeks physical meeting to round off the CBA negotiation and sign off the document.

It said: “Also, the management should immediately lift the embargo it placed on some workers from membership of the union by communicating to them that they are free to join the union since membership is in the first instance, voluntary.

“If any of our demands are not met on or before February 23, 2022 we shall be mobilising in conjunction with other sister unions affiliated to Nigeria Labour Congress workers within and outside the company for industrial actions that will force management to grant our demands.”

When contacted, MTN Nigeria’ Communications Office, in a text message, said the company’s management would respond in due time.

“We will issue a release on it soon. Thank you,” the Office said.